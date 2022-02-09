Reactions have continued to pour following the leak of a sex tape belonging to popular singer Oxlade.
Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape
Nigerians react to the music star's leaked sex tape.
Recommended articles
In the tape which has since gone viral on social media, the music star is seen having marathon sex with a yet to be identified, lady.
Following the leak of the tape, several reactions have continued to pour on Twitter.
As usual, Nigerians have found humour in the sex tape while others expressed how impressed they were about the singer's sex prowess.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng