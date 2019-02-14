We all now know who is having the last laugh as 21 Savage is not just a free man but was spotted returning home in a private jet.

The rapper was spotted with his mum boarding the plane at a landing strip near the immigration detention center in southern Georgia where he'd been held since ICE. His lawyer Alex Spiro had the coolest comments to make about the photo of him flying a private jet.

"That's how we take people home when they win," he said.

This is coming a few days after the rapper was released from the ICE detention facility over his illegal stay in the United States of America.

US rapper, 21 Savage has been released on bond pending a deportation hearing, according to TMZ. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the rapper early February. ICE says the rapper is a UK national and has been living in the US illegally.

According to Pitchfork, 21 Savage’s lawyers have issued a statement saying: “For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society.

“In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She’yaa was granted an expedited hearing. Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom.

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.

“He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

21 Savage was arrested a few weeks ago in the United State of America for coming into the country illegally and is set for deportation. Abraham Joseph also known as 21 Savage apparently entered the U.S. legally in 2005 but his visa expired and he reportedly is here illegally according to reports.

According to TMZ, his lawyer, Dina LaPolt says they are working round the clock to get him out of detention. "We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country -- especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy," she said.