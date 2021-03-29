Take this quiz and we'll guess which of your parents you look like
Dad? Mum? Neither?
Where in Nigeria were you born?
West
East
North
South
Middle belt
Outside Nigeria
Which of your parents is the disciplinarian?
Mom
Dad
None of them
Both of them
Who are you likely to call first if you get into trouble with the Nigerian police?
Dad
Mum
Friends
Social media
Your finest cousins are from which side of the family tree?
Dad
Mom
They’re all ugly on both sides
They’re all gorgeous on both sides
Select a Nigerian movie
Elevator Baby
Wedding Party
Sugar rush
Chief Daddy
6. How often do you visit you people’s village
Never been there
Every December
Once in a blue moon
Only for weddings and burials
What do people say you look like?
Younger than your age
Older than your age
Exactly your age
I get different reactions from different people
Select a song
Wizkid - Mummy Mi
Prince Nico Mbarga - Sweet Mother
Johnny Drille - Papa
Adekunle Gold - Mama
