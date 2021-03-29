  1. quizzes

Take this quiz and we'll guess which of your parents you look like

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Dad? Mum? Neither?

Where in Nigeria were you born?

West
East
North
South
Middle belt
Outside Nigeria

Which of your parents is the disciplinarian?

Mom
Dad
None of them
Both of them

Who are you likely to call first if you get into trouble with the Nigerian police?

Dad
Mum
Friends
Social media

Your finest cousins are from which side of the family tree?

Dad
Mom
They’re all ugly on both sides
They’re all gorgeous on both sides

Select a Nigerian movie

Elevator Baby
Wedding Party
Sugar rush
Chief Daddy

6. How often do you visit you people’s village

Never been there
Every December
Once in a blue moon
Only for weddings and burials

What do people say you look like?

Younger than your age
Older than your age
Exactly your age
I get different reactions from different people

Select a song

Wizkid - Mummy Mi
Prince Nico Mbarga - Sweet Mother
Johnny Drille - Papa
Adekunle Gold - Mama
Your score: You look like your dad!
A spitting image of your old man. You even act like him, too. Na your papa pikin you be!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You look like mummy!
Maybe y'all don't get along that well, maybe. But there's no doubt that that's exactly who you look like!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Neither of them!
Your resemblance is to neither of them. But you certainly have bits of them in your character and behaviour. So, yaaaay!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: No one knows who you look like!
You don't look like your parents, or siblings, or aunts or anyone in your family. Ok, relax. No one here is suggesting that you look like a former neighbour or gateman or anything. We're just pointing out the uniqueness of your looks. That's actually cool, yeah?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng