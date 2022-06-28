RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: How many classic Nollywood films can you recognize from posters and pictures?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Which classic Nollywood movies are these photos from?

Which classic nollywood movies are these images from?
Which classic nollywood movies are these images from?
Which old movie are these images from?

Terrible sin
Saworo ide
Thunderbolt [Magun]
Sarkobi
Thunderbolt [Magun] Next question

Which classic movie are these images from?

Living in bondage
Women's cot
Suicide mission
Alice my first lady
Suicide mission Next question

Which nollywood movie is this poster image from?

Desperado
Issakaba
Vuga
Bakassi Boys
Issakaba Next question

Which nollywood movie are these poster images from?

Ukwa
2 rats
Mr Ibu
Aki na ukwa
Mr Ibu Next question

Which film do you think this ridiculous picture came from?

Living in bondage
Blood money
Witches
End of the wicked
End of the wicked Next question

Which classic Nigerian film are these ones from?

Osuofia in London
Ukwa
Mr Ibu in London
Aki na ukwa
Osuofia in London Next question

Which nollywood movie are these pictures from?

Samadora
Culprit
Sins of the father
Diamond ring
Diamond ring Next question

Which claasic nollywood movie had these posters?

End time
Domitilla
Nneka the pretty serpent
Sharon Stone
Domitilla Next question

Which nollywood movie is this poster image from?

Karishika
Sakobi: the snake girl
Witches
Igodo
Karishika Next question

This poster is for which classic nollywood film?

End of the wicked
Evil passion
Blood money
End time
Blood money Next question
Your score: So you don't even know anything?
We were expecting nothing less than 7 from you sha, but we won't say we are disappointed.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Respect!
Some will say maybe you should have done better. But not us. We respect this decent effort.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Superb!
You were obviously born in that era of super home videos, and it shows. Well done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

