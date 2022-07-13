RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We challenge you to score 100% on this human anatomy trivia?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

Humans [Refinery]
Humans [Refinery]
Recommended articles

How much of the human body is constituted by water?

66%
68%
66% Next question

A giraffe has as many bones in its neck as a human being

True
False
True Next question
Humans and girafes both have 7 bones in their necks. It's just the length of the bones that differ greatly.

The human hair and nails are made of the same substance

True
False
True Next question
The substance is called Keratin.

The smallest bone in the human body is found in the

Nose
Ear
Ear Next question

What is the main function of your kidney?

Help digestion
Remove waste
Remove waste Next question

Largest organ of the human body is?

Bumbum
Skin
Breasts
Skin Next question

The part of the human body that can't repair itself is the

Teeth
Eyes
Teeth Next question

How many taste buds does the human tongue have?

6000
9000
9000 Next question

The strongest muscle in the human body is the

Arm
Tongue
Tongue Next question

A human cannot sneeze with eyes open

True
False
True Next question
Your score: Not good
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Fair enough.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Great.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Perfect. Excellent.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: We challenge you to score 100% on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: We challenge you to score 100% on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: Which colour you should dye your hair next? Find out here

QUIZ: Which colour you should dye your hair next? Find out here

Trending

QUIZ: We challenge you to score 100% on this human anatomy trivia?

Humans [Refinery]