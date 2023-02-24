RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Which presidential candidate matches your personality?

Onyema Courage

This quiz can show which candidate to vote for based on your personality.

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.
How many kids do you have or intend to have ?

Less than 4
Between 4-10
More than 8

Would your friends say you are generous or stingy?

Generous
Stingy
Sometimes generous, sometimes stingy

Where would you rather live outside Nigeria?

North America
Middle East
Europe

What do you mostly spend money on?

Clothes and Shoes
Food
Data

In which Nigerian region did you go to secondary school?

East
North
Somewhere else

Can you marry someone of a different faith?

Yes
It depends
No

Which of these words best describe you?

Persistent
Dramatic
Brilliant
Your score: Bola Ahmed Tinubu!
You are an enigma, and people do not understand you so much so they tend to hate. But you always win and people hate you more for it. But what do they expect you to do? Stop winning?
Your score: Atiku Abubakar!
You are a born hustler in the sense that you never ever give up on a dream. You win some, lose some. But until you win the one that matters most, you keep trying and trying again. In a way, you embody that famous 50 Cent line: "get rich or die trying."
Your score: Peter Obi!
Many people believe that you are a very decent human. It may be true, it maybe not; but no one really needs to know for sure and you should not be stressing yourself about such unnecessary things. Just keep enjoying the love and doing your best. We move!
Onyema Courage

