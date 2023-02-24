Which presidential candidate matches your personality?
This quiz can show which candidate to vote for based on your personality.
Recommended articles
How many kids do you have or intend to have ?
Less than 4
Between 4-10
More than 8
Would your friends say you are generous or stingy?
Generous
Stingy
Sometimes generous, sometimes stingy
Where would you rather live outside Nigeria?
North America
Middle East
Europe
What do you mostly spend money on?
Clothes and Shoes
Food
Data
In which Nigerian region did you go to secondary school?
East
North
Somewhere else
Can you marry someone of a different faith?
Yes
It depends
No
Which of these words best describe you?
Persistent
Dramatic
Brilliant
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng