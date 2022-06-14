QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?
Based on personality only.
Where were you on June 12?
I can't remember
At home
In school or on your way back
Somewhere else
You've been President for 8 years. Which country would you retire to if you absolutely have to?
USA
UK
Germany
France
What do you think of Sani Abacha?
The guy that does giveaway from heaven every now and then
One of the worst leaders Nigeria ever had
Nigerian hero
One of the greatest looters in the history of Nigeria
Do you still have friends from 5 years ago?
A few
Many
None
I've never liked keeping friends
How old are you?
0-20 years old
21-30 years old
31-35 years old
Above 35
Choose a random thing as a political party logo
Bowl of jollof rice
Image of an Aeroplane
An iPhone
Bullion van
You have a track record of being a great guy but people don't believe in you like that. Even though you'd like it for them to listen to you and accept your way of doing things, you don't think it is the end of the world.
You are largely considered a leader, a revolutionary one at that. And people love you like crazy. You demand loyalty and deal with those who refuse to show loyalty. While you like to portray yourself as selfless, you rarely do things without a bigger picture - one that favours you greatly.
You have such a never say die spirit and never take no for an answer. Sometimes, it's good and sometimes it's bad. We suspect you have somehow not figured out the difference. Maybe you never will...
