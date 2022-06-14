RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Based on personality only.

2023 Presidential Candidates
2023 Presidential Candidates
Recommended articles

Where were you on June 12?

I can't remember
At home
In school or on your way back
Somewhere else

You've been President for 8 years. Which country would you retire to if you absolutely have to?

USA
UK
Germany
France

What do you think of Sani Abacha?

The guy that does giveaway from heaven every now and then
One of the worst leaders Nigeria ever had
Nigerian hero
One of the greatest looters in the history of Nigeria

Do you still have friends from 5 years ago?

A few
Many
None
I've never liked keeping friends

How old are you?

0-20 years old
21-30 years old
31-35 years old
Above 35

Select one

Keke
Okada
Transistor radio
Food

Choose a random thing as a political party logo

Bowl of jollof rice
Image of an Aeroplane
An iPhone
Bullion van
Your score: Peter Obi
You have a track record of being a great guy but people don't believe in you like that. Even though you'd like it for them to listen to you and accept your way of doing things, you don't think it is the end of the world.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
You are largely considered a leader, a revolutionary one at that. And people love you like crazy. You demand loyalty and deal with those who refuse to show loyalty. While you like to portray yourself as selfless, you rarely do things without a bigger picture - one that favours you greatly.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Atiku Abubakar
You have such a never say die spirit and never take no for an answer. Sometimes, it's good and sometimes it's bad. We suspect you have somehow not figured out the difference. Maybe you never will...
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

QUIZ: Find out which church department fits you based on personality

QUIZ: Find out which church department fits you based on personality

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count

QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

Quiz: Can you remember when these Nigerian hit songs were released?

Quiz: Can you remember when these Nigerian hit songs were released?

QUIZ: Can you correctly answer 9/10 of these trick questions?

QUIZ: Can you correctly answer 9/10 of these trick questions?

Trending

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count

[Credit: Youtube]

QUIZ: Find out which church department fits you based on personality

[Credit - RCCG Net]

QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

Friendshipsss

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Languages of Africa