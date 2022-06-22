RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how freaky you are on a scale of 0-100?

Ayoola Adetayo

Hello, freaky freaky. Are you there?

Freaky Freaky
Freaky Freaky
You, first of all, rate yourself

0-25%
26-50%
51-75%
76-100%

Select a smoothie

Banana and pineapple
Tigernut, dates and coconut
Banana, peanut butter and cocoa powder
Orange and strawberry

Choose an inappropriate fruit

A
B
C
D

Which of these have you ever used?

Dildo
Vibrator
Blindfold
Butt plug
Cuffs
None of the above

Best time to have sex

Very early in the morning
Morning/Midday
Afternoon
Evening/Night time
Middle of the night

Period sex. What came to your mind first when you read that?

Ewwwwww
I remembered that I've done it before
Nothing came to my mind
Your score: 100% freaky
Your mind is a shrine to the nastiest, dirtiest, most salacious thoughts. Okogbolor, you are too bad!
Your score: 50% freaky
You are not too nasty like that. But when you have to be, you dredge deep within yourself to bring out your suppressed freaky side. It may not be enough sha o. You better jazz up!
Your score: 0% freaky
Anything that is more than mummy and daddy style and with the lights off... it is not for you. All those sexy bumshorts, freaky positions, sexting, head, golden shower, BDSM and all other freaky stuff are rubbish as far as you are concerned.
