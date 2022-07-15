QUIZ: Only people who love big butts can score 9/10 on this quiz
You can't say you love booty without smashing this quiz.
Recommended articles
'All power belongs to your bumbum'
Phyno
Buju
Victony
Victony Next question
Victony -- All Power
'When I weigh the thing, e weigh one thousand pounds...'
Rema
Zinoleesky
Naira Marley
Rema Next question
Rema - Booty Bounce
'She carry front, she carry back // She's too packaged, I can't leave her'
Olamide
CDQ
Iyanya
Olamide Next question
Olamide [Stupid Love]
'Fatty bumbum, biggie bumbum // This your bumbum, ibadi re gbon gbon'
Omah Lay
Skales
Davido
Davido Next question
Bum Bum by Davido, DMW, and Zlatan
'I like slim girls that wear big payint'
Reminisce
CDQ
Vector The Vipe
Reminisce Next question
Clap [Falz ft. Reminisce]
'You think say the world dey revolve around your bum bum'
Mr Eazi
Vector The Viper
Cyrus tha Virus
Mr Eazi Next question
Mr Eazi -- Hollup
'Cuz the way you bend down // Anytime I see you I blind off // The way you handle that Ukwu'
Timaya
Yung6ix
Brymo
Timaya Next question
Timaya - Ukwu
'When I look into yours eyes, all I see is your waist'
Wizkid
Davido
Olamide
Burna Boy
Davido Next question
D & G [Davido ft. Summer Walker]
'I love that booty...'
Tekno
Lynxxx
Wande Coal
Wande Coal Next question
Wande Coal -- Booty Call
'Your bumbum bigger than bombay'
MI
Jesse Jagz
Wizkid
Seyi Shay
Wizkid Next question
Bombay [Wizkid]
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng