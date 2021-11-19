RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Let's see those who fear sapa most.

Working from home [Credit - The New Times Rwanda]
Working from home [Credit - The New Times Rwanda]
How do you feel about Mondays?

I just hate Mondays.
Just tired.
Excited.
Indifferent.

How long do you sleep for?

7 hours
8 hours
Less than 7 hours
More than 8 hours

Which lifestyle category do you belong to?

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above

If you could forever restrict rain to just one period of the day, when would it be?

Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Midnight

What do you think of the lockdown that Nigeria had in 2020?

Very unnecessary
The right thing to do
I enjoyed it
I was bored silly

Pick a category

Take work home
Work late to finish all tasks
Forget all about work once its 5pm
Depends on the day and task

Which of these swallows do you consider to be trash?

Semo
Fufu
Amala
Wheat
All of the above
None of the above
Your score: You're 0% hardworking!
You and work? Naaah. It's like putting water and oil in the same container.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're 50% hardworking
You don't enjoy work like that sha. But when you remember bills and your numerous side pieces, you know you just gotta hustle.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're 100% hardworking!
You relish hardwork. You actually enjoy it. In your former life, you were part of the people tirelessly building the tower of Babel bfore God got tired of you people's oversabi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

