Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?
Let's see those who fear sapa most.
How long do you sleep for?
7 hours
8 hours
Less than 7 hours
More than 8 hours
Which lifestyle category do you belong to?
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above
If you could forever restrict rain to just one period of the day, when would it be?
Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Midnight
What do you think of the lockdown that Nigeria had in 2020?
Very unnecessary
The right thing to do
I enjoyed it
I was bored silly
Pick a category
Take work home
Work late to finish all tasks
Forget all about work once its 5pm
Depends on the day and task
Which of these swallows do you consider to be trash?
Semo
Fufu
Amala
Wheat
All of the above
None of the above
