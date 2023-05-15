This quiz knows how much you know about Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records
There are more than a few Nigerians in the Guinness Book of World Records. How much do you know about them?
Which of these Nigerian footballers is in the Guinness Book of World Records?
Haruna Abdulazeez
Kanu Nwankwo
Jay Jay Okocha
Stanley Okoro
Haruna Abdulazeez Next question
Haruna Abdulazeez set the record for the most American football touches with the feet in one minute in October 2020.
Which of these current or former Aso Rock employees has a Guinness World Record?
Femi Adesina
Reuben Abati
Bayo Omoboriowo
Femi Fani-Kayode
Bayo Omoboriowo Next question
President Muhammadu Buhari's photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest photo book which he titled 'Discover Nigeria'
The record for the most consecutive football passes with the soles is held by which two Nigerians?
Aki and Pawpaw
Mikel Obi and Taiye Taiwo
Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo
Kanu Nwankwo and Jay Jay Okocha
Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo Next question
They set the record with 198 passes in 2021.
In what year did Vincent Okezie set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs?
2008
2022
1999
2023
2022 Next question
For how many hours did Kaffy dance to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest dance party?
87 hours and 45 minutes
43 hours and 29 minutes
21 hours and 4 minutes
55 hours and 40 minutes
55 hours and 40 minutes Next question
Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, aka Kaffy, achieved the feat at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.
Which one of these Nigerian artists has never been a Guinness World Record holder?
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Rema
DJ Obi
Burna Boy Next question
Which of these Nigerians has won four Guinness World Records?
Haruna Abdulazeez
Wizkid
Adetunwase Adenle
Chukwuebuka Ezugha
Adetunwase Adenle Next question
Adetunwase Adenle has won in four separate categories, including the record for creating the world’s biggest post office stamp.
You know nothing, Jon Snow. Literally.
Share your score:
Were you even trying to win at all?
Share your score:
Are you proud of how much you've not achieved with this quiz?
Share your score:
Submit your Nigerian passport and move to Ghana within the next 24 hours, okay?
Share your score:
You're not so bad, but you can do so much better. Pick up a current affairs book or something.
Share your score:
Two more and you would have had bragging rights for the rest of today. You try. You try.
Share your score:
You know one or, in this case, six things about Nigeria. Here's a hat tip to you.
Share your score:
Hey, you're so good you probably know the second stanza of the Nigerian anthem too. Take a bow. You deserve it.
Share your score:
Share your score:
