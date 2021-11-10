QUIZ: If you score less than 8 on this test, you shouldn't be having sex
Period sex can lead to pregnancy
Yes
No
I'm not sure
Yes Next question
The average erect penis size is between
9-12 inches
7-8 inches
5 - 5.5 inches
5 - 5.5 inches Next question
Only one of these is a great sex practice
Peeing after sex
Doing skin to skin at all times
Doubling condoms to prevent STIs
Peeing after sex Next question
The most pleasurable part of a woman's body is usually
The vaginal opening
The clitoris
The G-spot
The clitoris Next question
Missionary position aids pregnancy better than other positions
True
False
Not sure
False Next question
The vagina cleanses itself
True
False
Uncertain
True Next question
The bigger a man's shoes, the bigger his penis
True
False
Uncertain
False Next question
Big breasts mean women have been having loads of sex
True
False
Maybe. Sometimes.
False Next question
Men who ejaculate a lot are less likely to have prostrate cancer than those who don't
True
False
I'm not sure about that
I'm not sure about that Next question
Per Mayo Clinic, some studies have suggested that men with a higher frequency of ejaculations may have a slightly lower risk of prostate cancer. However, this difference appears to be very small. Other studies haven't supported this conclusion.
Women should always come first during sex
Yes
No
It depends
It depends Next question
While it is common to hear people advise this, it really doesn't matter in practice. So far both partners find satisfaction, the order of orgasms is irrelevant.
You know too little to be having sex if you have already started doing so. Now is a good time to stop and educate yourself before you put yourself in trouble.
You're almost ready though. Just learn a little more about sexual health and about your body and how the body of your potential partner works. Sex is better when you are well-informed about it.
Go on and have as much sex as you should. Responsibly of course. But hey, you already know that!
