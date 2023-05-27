Score 10/10 on this quiz to prove you know elected Nigerian presidents very well
Before Bola Tinubu takes the oath of office on May 29, 2023, it's time to test your knowledge of all the elected presidents who have gone before him.
Which of these elected presidents was known as a chain smoker?
Muhammadu Buhari
Goodluck Jonathan
Shehu Shagari
Shehu Shagari Next question
Even though he never smoked in public places as a sign of respect for his office, Shehu Shagari was well known for smoking. His grandson, Bello Shagari, claimed in 2020 that he quit smoking in 1984 while in detention, following the overthrow of his government by General Muhammadu Buhari.
Which elected president divorced his first wife?
Goodluck Jonathan
Muhammadu Buhari
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
Muhammadu Buhari Next question
Before he married the current first lady, Aisha Buhari, Muhammadu Buhari was married to Safinatu Yusuf who was the first lady when he was a military head of state between 1983 and 1985. The two married in 1971 and Buhari divorced her for undisclosed reasons in 1988. They had five children together.
Who spent the shortest time in office as an elected president?
Goodluck Jonathan
Shehu Shagari
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Next question
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua was only president for two years and 341 days between May 29, 2007, when he was sworn in, and May 5, 2010, when he died.
Which state has produced more than one elected president?
Sokoto
Ogun
Katsina
Katsina Next question
Muhammadu Buhari and Umaru Musa Yar'Adua are natives of Katsina State. Other states that have produced one elected president each are Bayelsa, Ogun and Sokoto.
Who's the youngest elected president on the day he took office?
Shehu Shagari
Goodluck Jonathan
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
Goodluck Jonathan Next question
Goodluck Jonathan was 52 years old when he assumed office on May 6, 2010, following Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's death. He was 53 years old when he took the oath of office again on May 29, 2011 after winning his own presidential election, making him still younger than Shehu Shagari who was 54 years old when he took office on October 1, 1979 and Yar'Adua who was 55 years old when he took office on May 29, 2007.
Which elected president had the shortest term?
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
Shehu Shagari
Goodluck Jonathan
Shehu Shagari Next question
Shehu Shagari's second term as president only lasted 91 days between October 1, 1983, and December 31, 1983, when a military coup overthrew his government.
Which elected president used to be a teacher?
Muhammadu Buhari
Olusegun Obasanjo
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Next question
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua was a lecturer at multiple schools between 1975 and 1983 before he became a businessman and later a politician.
Which geopolitical zone has produced more than two elected presidents?
Southwest
Northwest
Southeast
Northwest Next question
Of the four states that have produced five elected presidents, Katsina (Buhari and Yar'Adua) and Sokoto (Shagari) in the Northwest have produced three.
Who's the oldest elected president to take the oath of office?
Olusegun Obasanjo
Muhammadu Buhari
Goodluck Jonathan
Muhammadu Buhari Next question
Muhammadu Buhari was 72 years old when he took the oath of office on May 29, 2015, and 76 years old when he was sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019.
Which elected president has never been imprisoned?
Muhammadu Buhari
Olusegun Obasanjo
Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Next question
Muhammadu Buhari and Olusegun Obasanjo were both imprisoned by military regimes.
This is clear evidence you're not a Nigerian. Please pack your bags and get ready for deportation.
You were clearly not paying enough attention in secondary school history class. "What secondary school history class?" you ask. No idea, but do better, okay?
You're not perfect, but you know what's up.
You were super close and you deserve a decent round of applause, but only a perfect 10/10 gets a standing ovation. Eeya.
You're the IDAN of Nigerian president trivia. You should get an invitation to the Presidential Villa or something.
