Score 10/10 on this quiz to prove you know elected Nigerian presidents very well

Goodluck Jonathan was 52 years old when he assumed office on May 6, 2010, following Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's death. He was 53 years old when he took the oath of office again on May 29, 2011 after winning his own presidential election, making him still younger than Shehu Shagari who was 54 years old when he took office on October 1, 1979 and Yar'Adua who was 55 years old when he took office on May 29, 2007.