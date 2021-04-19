RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and we'll rate your cooking skills over 100

Ayoola Adetayo

Are you a great cook or only a great consumer?

Which seasoning is the GOAT?

Knorr
Royco
Maggi

Do you put sugar in your beans?

Yes
No
Depends
I choose not to speak

How often does your food get burnt when you are cooking?

All the time
Once in a blue moon
Never
It depends

How long do you boil an egg for?

Not more than 5 minutes
Not more than 10 minutes
Maximum of 15 minutes
Over 20 minutes

How do you fry plantain?

With salt
Without salt
Depends
I don’t know how to fry plantain

You're to stop using one of these forever. Which will it be?

Onions
Garlic
Ginger
Seasoning cubes
Your score: 100%
Everyone knows you are such a badass in the kitchen. Even you sef, you know that you are so good at cooking. If you have not started your online food business, better go and start now. Stop letting these fake Twitter cooks carry all your customers and potential millions o.
Your score: 66%
You are not exactly the best cook we'll find around, but that doesn't mean you are bad. You are far from a bad cook. In a kitchen week, you can have 5 good days and 2 bad ones. Pretty respectable stuff.
Your score: 33%
Anything that is more than indomie and rice is beyond you. Even that indomie sef, it's soggy 80% of the time. Which man or woman will marry you like this now?
Your score: 0%
You are the kind of person who can't even boil eggs. All you know is chop chop chop. Cover your eyes in shame and leave this place abeg.
