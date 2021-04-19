Take this quiz and we'll rate your cooking skills over 100
Are you a great cook or only a great consumer?
Which seasoning is the GOAT?
Knorr
Royco
Maggi
Do you put sugar in your beans?
Yes
No
Depends
I choose not to speak
How often does your food get burnt when you are cooking?
All the time
Once in a blue moon
Never
It depends
How long do you boil an egg for?
Not more than 5 minutes
Not more than 10 minutes
Maximum of 15 minutes
Over 20 minutes
How do you fry plantain?
With salt
Without salt
Depends
I don’t know how to fry plantain
You're to stop using one of these forever. Which will it be?
Onions
Garlic
Ginger
Seasoning cubes
