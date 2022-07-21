RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Throwback Thursday: Can you score 8/8 on this "Acrimony" quiz?

You know what? We double dare you to try.

Acrimony
Acrimony
How long did it take to film this movie?

8 days
11 days
11 months
8 days Next question

What did Melinda [Taraji P Henson] do when she visited Robert [Her partner in the movie] at his RV and discovered him with another woman?

She rams the RV with her car with both the two lovers inside
She confronted them and yelled at them
She got thugs to beat them up
She rams the RV with her car with both the two lovers inside Next question

And what was the result of that action?

She could no longer have kids
She lost both arms
She lost her front teeth
She could no longer have kids Next question

What is the name of the company Robert sent his project proposals to?

Princeton
Pridgeley
Prescott
Prescott Next question

How much did Robert offer Melinda after his breakthrough?

$800k
$1 million
$10 million
Venkman Next question

What is the name of the new woman Robert married after his big break?

Diana
Sarah
Mindy
Diana Next question

When was the movie filmed?

2016
2017
2018
2016 Next question
Though the film was released on March 30, 2018, the film was shot in October 2016, a year and five months before release.

Who directed 'Acrimony'?

Jordan Peele
Gal Gadot
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Next question
