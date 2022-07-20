RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Only certified boobs men can score 7/7 on this quiz

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Do you even love boobs if you can't crush this quiz?

Boobs
Boobs
Who sang this line: 'Cause this your miliki for your front na for me // HoId am for me'

Lojay
Buju
Rema
Lojay Next question
Lojay - Monalisa

Put hand for breast and swear // If I do you bad oh

Mayorkun
Kizz Daniel
Peruzzi
Kizz Daniel Next question
Kizz Daniel - Pour Me Water

'Omoge manchester, s'ale wa united...'

DJ Zeez
Zinoleesky
Naira Marley
DJ Zeez Next question
DJ Zeez -- Bobby E

'She carry front, she carry back // She's too packaged, I can't leave her'

Olamide
CDQ
Iyanya
Olamide Next question
Olamide [Stupid Love]

'Sisi ologe, ki lo di saya...

Eedris Abdulkareem
X Project
TuFace Idibia
X Project Next question
X Project -- Lorile

'Hmm, she carry front, hmm, she carry back, hmm // She get hip, hmm, and her belly flat, hmm

Reminisce
CDQ
Rema
Rema Next question
Rema - Carry

Said "I should be suckin' breast, suckin' breast every night before sleeping"

Naira Marley
Omah Lay
Zlatan
Timaya Next question
Naira Marley - Drug Test
