Quiz: Can you recognize these 2020 hit songs by lyrics?

Nigerian artistes
Nigerian artistes
Just call me, you wan know 30BG // You go know 30BG when you see 30BG

Alcohol by Joeboy
Fem by Davido
Cold outside by Timaya & Buju
Fem by Davido Next question

You say I look like Casanova // For those wey I love, baby, I go hard

Godly by Omahlay
Green light by Olamide
Highway by DJ Kaywise featuring Phyno
Green light by Olamide Next question

Cruising in my Phantom Phantom // You know we going platinum platinum

AG Baby by Adekunle Gold
Raggae Blues by HarrySong
Bounce by Rema
AG Baby by Adekunle Gold Next question

Comment tu t'appelle // Shey you dey fear

Pronto by Ajebo Hustlers
Coming by Naira Marley
Bop Daddy by Falz
Bop Daddy by Falz Next question

I get money o // You wan help me spend my money

Away by Ayra Starr
Kilometer by Burna Boy
Enjoy by Tekno
Enjoy by Tekno Next question

If another nigga wan carry my senorita // I go chop am like say na semovita o

Crazy Tings by Tems
Beamer by Rema & Rvssian
Feel Good by Mohbad
Beamer by Rema & Rvssian Next question

I fit to love you tire // Are you really the one?

Dangerous Love by Tiwa Savage
Coming by Naira Marley & Busiswa
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
Dangerous Love by Tiwa Savage Next question

Let us go far away miles away far away // To a place where no one can dictate how we play

Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
Away by Oxlade
Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel
Away by Oxlade Next question

I no go respond even if you injure // 'Cause you know your vibes just dey give me ginger

Ginger by Wizkid ft. Burna Boy
Crazy Tings by Tems
For You by Teni
Ginger by Wizkid ft. Burna Boy Next question

Anything I said, I stand pon it // In a private plane, I land pon it

Somebody's Son by Tiwa Savage & Brandy
Bank On It by Burna Boy
Fantasy by Niniola & Femi Kuti
Bank On It by Burna Boy Next question
Your score: You no try
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
Your score: Dope!
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Your score: Perfect!
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
Your score:
