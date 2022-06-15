Quiz: Can you recognize these 2020 hit songs by lyrics?
Just call me, you wan know 30BG // You go know 30BG when you see 30BG
Alcohol by Joeboy
Fem by Davido
Cold outside by Timaya & Buju
Fem by Davido Next question
You say I look like Casanova // For those wey I love, baby, I go hard
Godly by Omahlay
Green light by Olamide
Highway by DJ Kaywise featuring Phyno
Green light by Olamide Next question
Cruising in my Phantom Phantom // You know we going platinum platinum
AG Baby by Adekunle Gold
Raggae Blues by HarrySong
Bounce by Rema
AG Baby by Adekunle Gold Next question
Comment tu t'appelle // Shey you dey fear
Pronto by Ajebo Hustlers
Coming by Naira Marley
Bop Daddy by Falz
Bop Daddy by Falz Next question
I get money o // You wan help me spend my money
Away by Ayra Starr
Kilometer by Burna Boy
Enjoy by Tekno
Enjoy by Tekno Next question
If another nigga wan carry my senorita // I go chop am like say na semovita o
Crazy Tings by Tems
Beamer by Rema & Rvssian
Feel Good by Mohbad
Beamer by Rema & Rvssian Next question
I fit to love you tire // Are you really the one?
Dangerous Love by Tiwa Savage
Coming by Naira Marley & Busiswa
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
Dangerous Love by Tiwa Savage Next question
Let us go far away miles away far away // To a place where no one can dictate how we play
Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
Away by Oxlade
Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel
Away by Oxlade Next question
I no go respond even if you injure // 'Cause you know your vibes just dey give me ginger
Ginger by Wizkid ft. Burna Boy
Crazy Tings by Tems
For You by Teni
Ginger by Wizkid ft. Burna Boy Next question
Anything I said, I stand pon it // In a private plane, I land pon it
Somebody's Son by Tiwa Savage & Brandy
Bank On It by Burna Boy
Fantasy by Niniola & Femi Kuti
Bank On It by Burna Boy Next question
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
