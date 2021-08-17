RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Positive energy or negative energy, which have you got?

Happy men [iStock]
Happy men [iStock]
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

When was the last time you received a phone call from a family member or close friend?

Less 12 hours ago
Over 12 hours ago
Can't remember, really

How would you say your 2021 is going?

Going according to plan
Not going as planned at all
Na cruise

Totally unrelated but how do you fry plantain?

With salt
Without salt
I don't like plantain

What are your thoughts on Semovita and Wheat?

Both are trash
Both are great
One is trash, one is great

In secondary school, you were a

Boarding student
Day student
A bit of both

How short was your shortest relationship?

Less than 3 months
Took longer than 3 months
Mind your business

Pick a totally random word

Charger
Weather
Floss
Your score: Good vibes!
Synonym of Good Vibes in the dictionary, na you. Full of laughter, full of positivity... all day, everyday... 24/7. Everybody loves and admires you! What an amazing human!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not-so-good vibes!
You're not like bad vibes like that, you get? But we can't say you are good vibes either. You are just there floating in the middle and sometimes not picking a side can be bad for you. You know what to do after this. And if you don't, just forget about it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very bad vibes
You need to change fast oh before it's too late.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

QUIZ: Let's tell you how emotional you really are

Quiz: Only people with good vibes can score 7 on this party songs quiz

QUIZ: Can you smash this King Of Boys movie test?

QUIZ: Score 5/7 on this quiz to prove that you're a sweetheart

QUIZ: Only genuises can score 10/10 on this quiz

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how childish you are?

QUIZ: Find out which activity you can win an Olympic medal for

QUIZ: Are you promiscuous, faithful, or somewhere in between?

When was the last time you received a phone call from a family member or close friend?

Less 12 hours ago
Over 12 hours ago
Can't remember, really

How would you say your 2021 is going?

Going according to plan
Not going as planned at all
Na cruise

Totally unrelated but how do you fry plantain?

With salt
Without salt
I don't like plantain

What are your thoughts on Semovita and Wheat?

Both are trash
Both are great
One is trash, one is great

In secondary school, you were a

Boarding student
Day student
A bit of both

How short was your shortest relationship?

Less than 3 months
Took longer than 3 months
Mind your business

Pick a totally random word

Charger
Weather
Floss
Your score: Good vibes!
Synonym of Good Vibes in the dictionary, na you. Full of laughter, full of positivity... all day, everyday... 24/7. Everybody loves and admires you! What an amazing human!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not-so-good vibes!
You're not like bad vibes like that, you get? But we can't say you are good vibes either. You are just there floating in the middle and sometimes not picking a side can be bad for you. You know what to do after this. And if you don't, just forget about it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very bad vibes
You need to change fast oh before it's too late.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet