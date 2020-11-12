Quiz: Which type of wedding should you have?
Find out the type of perfect day you deserve.
How many relationships have you been in?
Over 10
1
2
3 - 10
Select an artiste to perform at your wedding
Flavour
Wizkid
Simi
I'd rather have a DJ
When would you like to get married?
This year
Next year
Some other time
Never
Pick a celeb wedding
How would your friends describe you?
Unconventional
Life of the party
Serious
Fun to be with
Get yourself 'flewed out' for your big day! That's the type of wedding that fits your personality. This Naija weather may try to dull your shine.
Share your score:
You are a lowkey person and your ceremony should reflect that. It's not like you shouldn't have fun and have a memorable big day oh, but maybe you should do it on the low, just like Simi and Adekunle Gold. That's the sort of thing that suits your personality perfectly.
Share your score:
Turn up! From trad, to church, to reception and after party, just turn the volume up all the way. Put the ceremony on blast all the way. Invite the whole world. Scatter ground. Yep, that's the kind of big day you deserve.
Share your score:
Whatever you do, just make sure there is a garden ceremony involved. According to our hardly-mistaken algorithm, it's the best kind for someone of your perspnality.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng