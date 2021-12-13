Quiz: Which local Nigerian drink are you?
Is your personality closer to zobo or palmwine?
Who do your friends say you are?
Adventurous
Laidback
Hardworking
Generous
Wise
Spontaneous
Which of these things annoy you the most?
Chewing loudly
Dragging one’s feet noisily while walking
Slow replies
Talking too much
When did you sleep last night?
Before 9pm.
After midnight.
Between 9pm and midnight.
Can't even remember.
Pick a preferred weather
Rainy
Sunny
Not sunny, not rainy. Just there.
Harmattan
What’s your personality at a party?
Pressing phone in one corner
Tireless dancer
There for just the booze
Alchohol, dance, everything
I don't attend parties
Which of these chores stresses you the most?
Doing dishes
Doing laundry
Cleaning toilets & bathrooms
Ironing women’s clothes
Cooking
Someone makes a stupid remark to you on social. How do you react?
Block
Clapback
Start typing a clapback, but change your mind midway.
Ignore and pretend they didn't just diss you.
Report the person for abuse.
