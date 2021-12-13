RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Which local Nigerian drink are you?

Ayoola Adetayo

Is your personality closer to zobo or palmwine?

Who do your friends say you are?

Adventurous
Laidback
Hardworking
Generous
Wise
Spontaneous

Which of these things annoy you the most?

Chewing loudly
Dragging one’s feet noisily while walking
Slow replies
Talking too much

When did you sleep last night?

Before 9pm.
After midnight.
Between 9pm and midnight.
Can't even remember.

Pick a preferred weather

Rainy
Sunny
Not sunny, not rainy. Just there.
Harmattan

Pick one [Nollywood actors]

Kanayo O. Kanayo
Ramsey Nouah
Kunle Afolayan
RMD

What’s your personality at a party?

Pressing phone in one corner
Tireless dancer
There for just the booze
Alchohol, dance, everything
I don't attend parties

Which of these chores stresses you the most?

Doing dishes
Doing laundry
Cleaning toilets & bathrooms
Ironing women’s clothes
Cooking

Someone makes a stupid remark to you on social. How do you react?

Block
Clapback
Start typing a clapback, but change your mind midway.
Ignore and pretend they didn't just diss you.
Report the person for abuse.
Your score: Zobo!
You belong to everyone and belong to no one. Whether you are with boujie folks or pako people, you can package yourself to fit right in.
Your score: Palm wine!
You're the not the easiest person to make friends with but once someone is patient enough to draw you out, they'd be glad they did. Because what? You're pure vibes!
Your score: Kunu!
If everyone behaves, you stay cool and everyone is happy. But if anyone pisses you off, you get really hot and sting.
Your score: Agbo!
You're one to say your mind even if it'll make people squeeze face. Your street smartness and hustle is always on a 100. But you no too get liver like that.
Ayoola Adetayo

