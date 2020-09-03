Quiz: What’s the most likeable thing about you?
What's it people like most about you?
How friendly are you over 100?
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100
Not sure of how friendly I am
How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?
1
2
3
More than 3
What’s your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
Acts of service
Words of affirmation
What kind of friend are you?
The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend
The fairweather friend
The hype man/woman
Select an instrument to kink up your sex life
How old are you?
Below 20
20-23
24-26
27-29
30
Other [old] people click here.
What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
I am proud
I am rich
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I just don't pay attention to what people say
You are so well-behaved and it's the major reason why people the who like you like you.
