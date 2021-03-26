  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Take this quiz to find out if you're annoying or amazing

Ayoola Adetayo
Answer these random questions and we'll tell you.

How do you feel about someone overtaking you while driving?

I block them
Overtaking is allowed
I try to overtake them back

How about sharing your food?

I don't share
I don't mind sharing
It depends on person
It depends on day

Which of your parents do you love most

Dad
Mum
Love them equally
Prefer to not speak

Select a category you belong to

Junior employee
Manager
CEO
None of the above

How petty do you think you are

I'm surely a 0
I'm a 20
I'm a 40
I'm a 60
Definitely 80
I'm 100

How nice do you think you are?

I'm surely a 0
I'm a 20
I'm a 40
I'm a 60
Definitely 80
I'm 100
Your score: 100% annoying
Your score: 100% pleasant
Your score: 50% annoying, 50% pleasant
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
