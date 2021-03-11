QUIZ: Score 10 in this quiz to prove that you're wise
The ultimate quiz for wise people.
1. A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his _______.
Mouth
Head
Anus
Anus
"A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his anus."
2. When one’s goat gets missing, the aroma of his neighbour’s _______ becomes suspicious.
Pot
Soup
Breath
Soup
“When one’s goat gets missing, the aroma of a neighbour’s soup becomes suspicious.”
3. Whoever presents his own head to break coconut will not partake in the _______ of it.
Breaking
De-shelling
Eating
Eating
"Whoever presents his own head to break coconut will not partake in the eating of it."
4. The buttocks are like married couple, though there is constant friction between them, they will still love and ______ together.
Kiss
Live
Talk
Live
"The buttocks are like married couple, though there is constant friction between them, they will still love and live together."
5. If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the ______ to cover it
Lip
Tongue
Gum
Lip
"If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the lip to cover it."
6. The death of a lion cannot be announced by a ______.
Tiger
Goat
Elephant
Goat
"The death of a lion cannot be announced by a goat."
7. A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water for guests at her ________.
Burial
Wedding
Bridal shower
Wedding
"A person who sells eggs should not start a ________ in the market"
Song
Dance
Fight
Fight
"A person who sells eggs should not start a fight in the market."
"The cow in a hurry to go to America will come back as ________."
Suya
Corned Beef
Kilishi
Corned Beef
"The cow in a hurry to go to America will come back as a corned beef."
No matter how red your eyes are, you can't use it to light a _______
Cigarette
Room
Face
Cigarette
"No matter how red the eyes are, they can't be used to light a cigarette."
Hate to be the ones to break it to you but it's like you and wisdom are beefing each other.
You have old, wise people in your life who are imparting wisdom and deep things into you. You should pay more attention.
Pete Edochie will be proud. In fact, he's nodding in approval seeing this much wisdom dripping from you.
Pete Edochie is shaking right now.
