QUIZ: Let's quickly rate how angry you are with Nigeria
As Nigeria is going like this, how angry does it make you?
Recommended articles
Did you get sallah meat?
Yes
No
Got mine after the sallah day
Don't ask me stupid questions, please
Did you hear about members of Nigeria's Olympics team being disqualified?
Yes
No
I heard stuff but I am not sure what exactly happened
I really couldn't be bothered
Did you hear the Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi gist?
I did
I did not
I don't want to hear about it please
God punish Abba and Hushpuppi
Where are you right now?
At home
At work
Somewhere else
Prefer not to speak
How many kids do you have?
0
1
2
More than 2
Select a Nigerian president
Olusegun Obasanjo
Umar Musa Yar'Adua
Goodluck Jonathan
Muhammadu Buhari
This your own anger ehn, it's pro max. But it's OK. We suspect that Nigeria has done you strong things over and over again. You're right to be pissed off and to demand better.
Share your score:
You are angry but a tiny bit rational about it. The roads fristrate you. power annoys you, the way the whole country is being run like a bad comedy film is also making you anry. But you're still hanging on to the fact that Nigeria will be better. Love that for you.
Share your score:
You're balling so your anger is not that much. It's either that or you just don't give a shit about the affairs of the country anymore. Or maybe you are just a naturally calm person that Nigeria and its anyhowness can't affect.
Share your score:
You are calm and composed in the midst of everything; impervious to all the chaos. E for Energy!
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
QUIZ: Let's quickly rate how angry you are with Nigeria
QUIZ: Find out the perfect country you should relocate to
Take this quiz to find out how funny you are
QUIZ: Let's guess how much sex appeal you have
QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this rom-com quiz
QUIZ: Find out which ice cream flavour represents your personality
Quiz: Find out which Nigerian food best describes your sex life
Quiz: Let's quickly guess how emotional you are
Did you get sallah meat?
Yes
No
Got mine after the sallah day
Don't ask me stupid questions, please
Did you hear about members of Nigeria's Olympics team being disqualified?
Yes
No
I heard stuff but I am not sure what exactly happened
I really couldn't be bothered
Did you hear the Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi gist?
I did
I did not
I don't want to hear about it please
God punish Abba and Hushpuppi
Where are you right now?
At home
At work
Somewhere else
Prefer not to speak
How many kids do you have?
0
1
2
More than 2
Select a Nigerian president
Olusegun Obasanjo
Umar Musa Yar'Adua
Goodluck Jonathan
Muhammadu Buhari
This your own anger ehn, it's pro max. But it's OK. We suspect that Nigeria has done you strong things over and over again. You're right to be pissed off and to demand better.
Share your score:
You are angry but a tiny bit rational about it. The roads fristrate you. power annoys you, the way the whole country is being run like a bad comedy film is also making you anry. But you're still hanging on to the fact that Nigeria will be better. Love that for you.
Share your score:
You're balling so your anger is not that much. It's either that or you just don't give a shit about the affairs of the country anymore. Or maybe you are just a naturally calm person that Nigeria and its anyhowness can't affect.
Share your score:
You are calm and composed in the midst of everything; impervious to all the chaos. E for Energy!
Share your score: