QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is
It's the banging body convention. Jump in!
How often do people hit on you?
I'ma guy: than twice a month
I'm a guy: Less than twice a month
I'm a babe: More than thrice a week
I'm a babe: Less than thrice a week
If one word can describe your Instagram DM, it'd be
Full of action
Empty
Boring
I prefer to not speak
Full of perverts
I put a padlock on it
Pick a colour you consider sexy
Black
Red
White
Pink
Yellow
None of the above
Which of these would you call your selling point?
Your face
Your chest [Or breasts]
Your backside
Your hips
Your smile
Your height
None of the above
What have your partners said about your sex game?
On point
Average
Excellent!
Shitty.
Never had sex.
I prefer to not speak
