RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

It's the banging body convention. Jump in!

Banging Body
Banging Body
Recommended articles

How often do people hit on you?

I'ma guy: than twice a month
I'm a guy: Less than twice a month
I'm a babe: More than thrice a week
I'm a babe: Less than thrice a week

If one word can describe your Instagram DM, it'd be

Full of action
Empty
Boring
I prefer to not speak
Full of perverts
I put a padlock on it

Select a sexy Rihanna

1
2
3
4

Pick a colour you consider sexy

Black
Red
White
Pink
Yellow
None of the above

Which of these would you call your selling point?

Your face
Your chest [Or breasts]
Your backside
Your hips
Your smile
Your height
None of the above

What have your partners said about your sex game?

On point
Average
Excellent!
Shitty.
Never had sex.
I prefer to not speak
Your score: 100% Banging Body
You sexiness is actually above 100%, we just had to write 100 to make it mathematically sensible. Banging Body for daysssssss
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75% Banging Body
You are not necessarily limited to your sex appeal, but this body is simply too banging to be missed.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 40% Banging Body
You are not bad but you just lack that 'thing' that causes people to temporarily lose their shit around members of the opposite sex. You attract some looks every now and then, but you really don't have the facilities to qualify for the banging body trophy.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 10% Banging Body
Take 10% so it won't be like we are being mean for giving you 0%. Sorry. That's all we can say.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

QUIZ: Let's guess when you fell in love for the first time

QUIZ: Let's guess when you fell in love for the first time

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess what your selling point is

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess what your selling point is

QUIZ: Let's guess if you'll cheat in your next relationship

QUIZ: Let's guess if you'll cheat in your next relationship

Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you

Take this quiz to find out if your parents are proud of you

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

Trending

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

Working from home [Credit - The New Times Rwanda]

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess what your selling point is

Goodlooking couple

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Happy kids [Credit - Lifewire]

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

Impatient [Lightfield Studio]