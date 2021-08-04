RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's rate your pettiness on a scale of 0-100

How petty are you on a scale of 0-100?

How Petty are you?
How Petty are you?
How many siblings do you have?

None
1
2
More than 2

How cool are you with your cousins and other members of your extended family?

0%
50%
75%
100%

Tell us which category you fall into?

Office worker
Entrepreneur
Both
Prefer to not speak

Which social media is your favourite?

Instagram
Tiktok
Twitter
Other

Which of these superheroes would you rather be?

Black Widow
Thor
The Hulk
Wonder Woman
Your score: 100%
50Cent would be so damn proud of you. You don't let shit go. In fact, we suspect that if this quiz had not shown you the 100% mark, you would have sent an email to complain.
Your score: 75%
If your nickname is not Petty Wap , what are you doing?
Your score: 50%
Your pettiness depends on your mood and time of day.
Your score: 0%
You just don't have it in you to be petty, It's not your thing.
