QUIZ: Let's rate your pettiness on a scale of 0-100
How petty are you on a scale of 0-100?
How many siblings do you have?
None
1
2
More than 2
How cool are you with your cousins and other members of your extended family?
0%
50%
75%
100%
Tell us which category you fall into?
Office worker
Entrepreneur
Both
Prefer to not speak
Which social media is your favourite?
Tiktok
Other
Which of these superheroes would you rather be?
Black Widow
Thor
The Hulk
Wonder Woman
50Cent would be so damn proud of you. You don't let shit go. In fact, we suspect that if this quiz had not shown you the 100% mark, you would have sent an email to complain.
Share your score:
If your nickname is not Petty Wap , what are you doing?
Share your score:
Your pettiness depends on your mood and time of day.
Share your score:
You just don't have it in you to be petty, It's not your thing.
Share your score:
