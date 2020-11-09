QUIZ: Take this quiz and we'll guess how much you love sleep
Is your love for sleep abnormal? Let this tweet expose you.
If sleep was a beautiful woman, which of these would she look like?
Worst sleep experience?
Slept in a bus beyond your busstop
Missed an exam because you overslept
Slept and burnt food [and your kitchen?] badly
Missed a flight because you overslept
All of the above
Something worse than all the above
Which of these is sweeter than sleep?
Food
Sex
None
Both
Which is your best version of sleep?
Afternoon nap
Quick power nap at work
A good night sleep
Sleeping during sermon at a religious event
Sleeping with someone 😜
Do you snore?
Yes
No
Depends on who's asking
I'm not comfortable answering this question
