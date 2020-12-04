QUIZ: How likely are you to cheat in a relationship?
Give us few minutes and we'll tell you how much cheating tendency you have in you.
On which of these do you often meet members of the opposite sex?
Snapchat
Which of these have you requested from a neighbour?
"Please help me charge my phone"
"Please help me put on my gen"
"Kindly help me jumpstart my car"
None of the above
All of the above
Does the name Barney Stinson ring a bell?
Yes.
Nope.
Heard of him but don't know who he is
Am I a joke to you?
Dem dey use hin name collect money for bank?
Refuse to answer this
Which of these is your fave sex position?
I prefer to not say.
Virgin, please.
Reverse cowgirl
Missionary
Doggy
None of the above
