QUIZ: How likely are you to cheat in a relationship?

Ayoola Adetayo
Give us few minutes and we'll tell you how much cheating tendency you have in you.

Select a flower

1
2
3
4

Select one

Timini Egbuson
Burna Boy
Olamide
Adekunle Gold
Kizz Daniel
Mayorkun

On which of these do you often meet members of the opposite sex?

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Snapchat

Which of these have you requested from a neighbour?

"Please help me charge my phone"
"Please help me put on my gen"
"Kindly help me jumpstart my car"
None of the above
All of the above

Does the name Barney Stinson ring a bell?

Yes.
Nope.
Heard of him but don't know who he is
Am I a joke to you?
Dem dey use hin name collect money for bank?
Refuse to answer this

Which of these is your fave sex position?

I prefer to not say.
Virgin, please.
Reverse cowgirl
Missionary
Doggy
None of the above
Your score: 100%
It's as if it's in your blood at this stage. You've cheated so much that you don't now any way to do relationships anymore. Wahala for who try exclusive relationship with you.
Your score: 75%
The things you've seen learnt and internalised make it so easy for you to cheat without remorse. Only serial cheats rank higher than you in this category. Change your ways.
Your score: 50%
You're not a saint but you are not a devil either. You could be the best boyfriend or the worst player. It all depends on how you feel per time.
Your score: 25%
Chances that you'll cheat are low but not impossible. You think you are a great guy and would never cheat but things dey occur. Be careful.
Your score: 0%
You can never and will nver cheat. You are that faithful in relationships. And if you have never been in one, all your partners are lucky. You're not the cheating type. Confirmed.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
