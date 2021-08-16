RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's tell you how emotional you really are

How emotional do you think you are, really?

Select one random old show

Passions
When You Are Mine
Catalina and Sebastian
The Gardener's Daughter

Which death hurt you most?

DaGrin's
Goldie's
Sound Sultan's
All have been just as hurtful

Who is your favourite Nollywood cry baby

Nkiru Sylvanus
Hilda Dokubo
Chioma Akpotha
Chinwe Owoh

How likely are you to cry when seeing a sad movie?

Definitely
Never!
I hardly cry when watching movies
I can't say for sure

Why do you think people like you?

My good looks
My good vibes
Something else
Wait? There are people who actually like me?!
Your score: 0% emotional
When the sharer of emotions was doing it, you were nowhere to be found. So now, you got none. You are impervious to feelings AF!
Your score: 50% emotional
You get emotional from time to time. Nothing too serious.
Your score: 75% emotional
You are more in tune with your emotional side than a lot of people. You shut it down sometimes, but that is a very rare occurrence as opposed to being the norm.
Your score: 100% emotional
You are emotional, emotional. You don't even bother to hide it or curb it. You are the most emotional person everyone you know has ever come across, actually. They won't admit it but it's true.
