RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out which colour matches your personality most

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Red, white or orange?

Colours
Colours Colours Times of India
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

Select your fave weather

Rainy
Harmattan
Sunny
Really don't know

An accessory you can do without forever

Earring
Rings
Anklets
Necklaces

You need to make a banger. Pick a male artiste

Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Mayorkun

Pick a female artiste to make things a little sweeter

Tiwa Savage
Tems
Simi
Yemi Alade

The song needs a rap verse. Choose someone to provide it

Olamide
Phyno
Falz
Ladipoe

Which social media app is your fave?

Instagram
Snapchat
Twitter
Tiktok
Your score: Red
Not a [wo]man of peace. You're so fiery and all for war and gbas gbos. Your days of peace seeking are exceptions, not the norm. If you were a colour, you'd definitely be red.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Yellow
You are bubbly and so full of time - most times. In between you can be a mighty jealous and manipulative person. You are also obsessed sometimes with being the star of the show and center of attention. There's no middle ground with you, actually. You are all sweet or all acrimonious - both in equal measure.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Blue
You are a lover of peace and serenity and you don't like wahala at all. Above all, you are a hopeless romantic; an absolute sucker for romance and sexual relationships. If you were a colour, you'd definitely be blue.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: White
Your energy is pure and almost spiritual. You are easy going, humble, very positive and all round beautiful. White is the colour of your personality
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]