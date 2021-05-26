QUIZ: Find out which colour matches your personality most
Red, white or orange?
Select your fave weather
Rainy
Harmattan
Sunny
Really don't know
An accessory you can do without forever
Earring
Rings
Anklets
Necklaces
You need to make a banger. Pick a male artiste
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Mayorkun
Pick a female artiste to make things a little sweeter
Tiwa Savage
Tems
Simi
Yemi Alade
The song needs a rap verse. Choose someone to provide it
Olamide
Phyno
Falz
Ladipoe
Which social media app is your fave?
Snapchat
Tiktok
You are bubbly and so full of time - most times. In between you can be a mighty jealous and manipulative person. You are also obsessed sometimes with being the star of the show and center of attention. There's no middle ground with you, actually. You are all sweet or all acrimonious - both in equal measure.
