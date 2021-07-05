QUIZ: Find out what type of self esteem you have
High, low or just right?
1. Which of these are you?
First Born
Middle Child
Last Born
2. Which of your parents would you say you love most?
Your mum
Your Dad
Can't decide.
3. Which of them do you look like?
Mum
Dad
Other
4. Where did you get your first degree from or where do you intend to get it from?
Public Nigerian Uni
Private Nigerian Uni
Non-Nigerian Uni
5. How would you describe yourself?
Social butterfly
Home buddy
It depends
You could be a male Nigerian artiste for a day. Which of them would you be?
Adekunle Gold
Johnny Drille
Mayorkun
7. Let's play the same game. But for female artistes
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Asa
Your self esteem is high but in an unhealthy way. It's not a cool look, boo. Do something about it.
This is our cue to let you know that you are special and unique than you give yourself credit for. Also, everyone you see has personal struggles, no matter how perfect they look. So, chin up. You're just as amazing as your favourite people. You just need to approach life with a little more spring in your step. Got it?!
You're doing just fine, Sweetie. Hang in there, and hang in tight!
