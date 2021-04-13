Quiz: Can you score 80% in this random test of English language?
Overall best in English? Show us here.
1. A word that describes a form of government where a person rules till death
Monarchy
Monarch
Monarchical
Monarchy
2. An attractively arranged bunch of flowers, especially one presented as a gift or carried at a ceremony.
Bequeath
Bouquet
Bokeh
Bouquet
3. Slightly indecent and liable to shock, especially by being sexually suggestive
Risky
Risqué
Reeks
Risqué
4. Which is the right definition of the word 'KINKY'?
A compliment for someone who looks nice in an outfit
A term used to describe long straight hair
Involving or given to unusual sexual behaviour.
Involving or given to unusual sexual behaviour.
5. A person who expresses an unfavourable opinion of something
Critic
Critique
Criticise
Critic
6. The emotional suffering or distress caused by loss or regret.
Grieve
Grief
Grave
Grief
7. An artificial waterway constructed to allow the passage of boats or ships inland
Carnal
Canal
Carnnal
Canal
8. Change or cause to change direction abruptly.
Suave
Swerve
Suarve
Swerve
9. To talk idly, incessantly, or fast.
Shatter
Chatter
Charter
Chatter
10. To tremble convulsively as a result of fear or revulsion.
Shoulder
Shudder
Rudder
Shudder
Not in English. Maybe you shine at something else. But this English? Omo, it's not for you at all.
You're a little above knowing nothing, but still very far from knowing enough. Fix up.
Your name won't necessarily come up among the best but you're solid. Oh, you're definitely solid. Hold your head high.
You didn't learn this one from Davido but you're still the best. You should probably start tutoring people on IELTS. You'll make a killing.
