Quiz: Can you remember when these Nigerian hit songs were released?

Lets take a little trip down memory lane.

1. Tiwa Savage: Sugarcane

In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2017 Next question

2. 2face: African Queen

In 2006
In 2005
In 2004
2004 Next question

3. Davido: Aye

In 2014
In 2015
In 2016
In 2014 Next question

4. Wizkid: Holler at your boy

In 2009
In 2010
In 2011
In 2010 Next question

5. Olamide: Turn up

In 2015
In 2014
In 2013
In 2013 Next question

6. Mr Eazi: Leg over

In 2019
In 2018
In 2017
In 2017 Next question

Ye: Burna Boy

In 2017
In 2018
In 2019
In 2018 Next question

Tekno: Pana

In 2017
In 2016
In 2015
In 2016 Next question

Runtown: Mad over you

In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2016 Next question

9ice ft. 2face Idibia: Street credibility

In 2007
In 2008
In 2009
In 2007 Next question
Your score: You no try
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
Your score: Dope!
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Your score: Perfect!
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
Your score:
