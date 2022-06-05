Quiz: Can you remember when these Nigerian hit songs were released?
Lets take a little trip down memory lane.
Recommended articles
1. Tiwa Savage: Sugarcane
In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2017 Next question
2. 2face: African Queen
In 2006
In 2005
In 2004
2004 Next question
3. Davido: Aye
In 2014
In 2015
In 2016
In 2014 Next question
4. Wizkid: Holler at your boy
In 2009
In 2010
In 2011
In 2010 Next question
5. Olamide: Turn up
In 2015
In 2014
In 2013
In 2013 Next question
6. Mr Eazi: Leg over
In 2019
In 2018
In 2017
In 2017 Next question
Ye: Burna Boy
In 2017
In 2018
In 2019
In 2018 Next question
Tekno: Pana
In 2017
In 2016
In 2015
In 2016 Next question
Runtown: Mad over you
In 2016
In 2017
In 2018
In 2016 Next question
9ice ft. 2face Idibia: Street credibility
In 2007
In 2008
In 2009
In 2007 Next question
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
Share your score:
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Share your score:
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng