QUIZ: Can you recognise these popular Nigerian movies by their plots?

Can you score 12 out of 15?

'A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.'

The Thesis
Mr. Lecturer
Citation
Citation Next question

'A woman's family is worried about her because even though she appears to have the perfect life, she is unmarried.'

Isoken
Citation
Husband Search
Isoken Next question

'As each member of the Holloway family work to solve their problems, they prepare for Mopelola's party, clearly to become the year's biggest society event.'

Sugar Rush
The Wedding Party
Bling Lagosians
Bling Lagosians Next question

'A wealthy young man and an underprivileged woman are trapped in an elevator as she goes into labour.'

Baby In The Lift
Labour In The Elevator
Elevator Baby
Elevator Baby Next question

'After three sisters accidentally discover $800,000 in the house of a corrupt man, they must team up with unlikely allies to set things right.'

Dollar Rush
Sugar Rush
Den Of Thieves
Sugar Rush Next question

'A couple both win the nominations as candidates of two major parties in an upcoming gubernatorial election. Will their marriage survive?'

Wives On Strike
Battle Line
Love Is War
Love Is War Next question

'As their big day arrives, a couple's lavish wedding plans turn into a nightmare that includes exes, fighting parents and uninvited guests.'

Bling Lagosians
The Wedding Party
Love Is War
The Wedding Party Next question

'Eleven-year-old Ponmile's life changes when he is sent to work as an apprentice at a mechanic workshop far from his home in the suburbs, and he must make a tough decision about his future.'

Mokalik
The Apprentice
Lagos Mechanics
Mokalik Next question

'Mentored by a mysterious tycoon, an ambitious young man faces a crisis when his rise to power draws him deep into the occult.'

Blood Money
Billionaire's Cult
Living In Bondage: Breaking Free
Living In Bondage: Breaking Free Next question

'In 1960, a Nigerian police detective is dispatched to investigate the murders of women in a small community.'

Independence Day
1960
October 1
October 1 Next question

'A businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past is drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.'

Housewife Of Lagos
King Of Boys
Chief Mummy
King Of Boys Next question

'A woman, and her troublesome squad eventually get into one very big trouble which they try very hard to get out of.'

Ghetto Girls
Ghetto Gangstas
Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Omo Ghetto: The Saga Next question

'When a billionaire industrialist unexpectedly drops dead, his money-crazed family, friends, and staff scramble for his fortune.'

Bling Lagosians
Chief Daddy
Sugar Rush
Chief Daddy Next question

'In Lagos, a journalist goes undercover as a prostitute to expose human trafficking and finds a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.'

Oloture
Olofure
Onifure
Oloture Next question

'Love, friendship and family politics collide when a young rebellious heir from a wealthy family is sent away to national service in northern Nigeria.'

Family Business
The Cabal
Up North
Up North Next question
Your score: Do better.
Nigerian movies deserve to be seen and our actors supported. Please, do better.
Your score: Fair enough.
But you can do better. Please help us watch more Nigerian movies and grow the industry.
Your score: Fantabulous!
There's little room for improvement though. You can watch some more Nigerian movies. Start today.
Your score: Epic!
Please, which Nigerian film have you not seen?
Your score:
