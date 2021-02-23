  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Can you identify these Gen-Z Nigerian artistes?

Inspired by this thread, let's introduce you to Nigeria's next gen artistes.

1. Who is this guy?

Bella Alubo
Lyta
Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda Next question

2. Which of them is Joeboy?

2021-02-01T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

3. Who is this?

Ayra Starr
Buju
Tems
Tems Next question

4. Who is this?

Laycon
Omah Lay
Of Lay Lay
Omah Lay Next question

5. Who is this?

Rema
Bad Boy Timz
Sugar Boy
Rema Next question

6. How about this one?

Lady Donli
Amaarae
Ayra Starr
Lady Donli Next question

What's this guy's name?

BadBoy Timz
Zinoleesky
Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML Next question

8. Who's this?

Ayra Starr
Tems
Bella Alubo
Ayra Starr Next question
Your score: LOL.
It's either you are too old, you don't stay up-to-date with Nigerian music or both. We suspect this is the case. In any case, sha do better.
Your score: Nice!
The future of Nigerian entertainment is safe with people like you.
Your score: Amazing!
You are a person of culture!
Your score:
