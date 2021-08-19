RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess your favourite time of the day?

Morning person or night owl?

How old are you?

0-19
20-29
30
Old[er] people click here

On average, how many times a day do you eat?

1
2
3
More than 3 times

Which one are you?

A Nigerian in Nigeria
A Nigeria outside Nigeria
A non-Nigerian in Nigeria
A non-Nigerian outside Nigeria

How many sources of income do you currently have?

0
1
2
More than 2

What is your relationship status?

Single
Dating
Married
Others

What's your sex life like?

Active
Inactive
Unstable
Prefer to not speak
Your score: You're a morning person!
Anything that does not get done at 4am till 10am will likely not be done at all. And even if they do get done, it may not be with the same speed or accuracy. Morning time is your time to shine.
Your score: You come alive at noon!
Night? Nah. Morning? Too early for you. But anytime from noon till late evening, your activeness and alertness and productivity spike like crazy! You are surely an afternoon person
Your score: Number one night owl!
While others sleep, you come alive late in the night. For what purposes, we do not know. We sha know that night time is your favourite time.
Your score: Anywhere belle face
Your favourite time is when you feel you're doing well. And that can be anytime, depending on the day in question.
