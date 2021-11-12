RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

Ayoola Adetayo

Answer these relationship questions and we'll tell you exactly how!

A couple in love [Credit - Ask Men]
Have you ever cheated on anyone?

Yes
No
It depends on who you ask

Have you ever been cheated on?

Yes
No
I prefer to not speak

Select one iconic sitcom

FRIENDS
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory

Select one song

Tiwa Savage & Brandy - Somebody's Son
Chike & Simi - Running To You
Ckay : Love Nwatintin

Select a Nigerian show

Castle & Castle
Skinny Girl In Transit
The Men's Club

How long would you say you spend on your phone daily

Less than two hours
Over two hours
Uncountable ooooo

How likely are you to marry in the next 12 months?

0%
50%
100%
Your score: Not in love at all
You've probably never even dated anyone before. Either that or you currently single. You may also be in a loveless relationship. That must suck.
Your score: Way too deep in love
You are so far gone. But that must be nice, isn't it?
Your score: One leg in, one leg out
You are not even sure how you feel. You are just going through the motions. Better make up your mind.
Ayoola Adetayo

