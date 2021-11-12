QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?
Answer these relationship questions and we'll tell you exactly how!
Have you ever cheated on anyone?
Yes
No
It depends on who you ask
Have you ever been cheated on?
Yes
No
I prefer to not speak
Select one iconic sitcom
FRIENDS
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Select one song
Tiwa Savage & Brandy - Somebody's Son
Chike & Simi - Running To You
Ckay : Love Nwatintin
Select a Nigerian show
Castle & Castle
Skinny Girl In Transit
The Men's Club
How long would you say you spend on your phone daily
Less than two hours
Over two hours
Uncountable ooooo
How likely are you to marry in the next 12 months?
0%
50%
100%
You've probably never even dated anyone before. Either that or you currently single. You may also be in a loveless relationship. That must suck.
You are so far gone. But that must be nice, isn't it?
You are not even sure how you feel. You are just going through the motions. Better make up your mind.
