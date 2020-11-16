  1. quizzes

QUIZ: How generous are you on a scale of 0-100?

Ayoola Adetayo
Would Don Jazzy be proud of you?

What’s the best birthday gift you ever got anyone?

Singlet and boxers
Wrist watch
Perfume
Something else.
Never got anyone anything ever.

What’s your relationship status?

Single
Engaged
Married
None of the above

What’s the highest you ever gave a beggar?

#1000
#500
#200
Less than #200

How do you feel about sharing your food?

I hate it.
I don't mind.
It depends on who I'm sharing with.
It deoends on time and day.

How much do you spend on data monthly?

Above 10k
10k
5k
Below 5k

Which of the following do you enjoy using most?

Whatsapp
Instagram
Youtube
Twitter

Select a generous celeb

Don Jazzy
Davido
RunTown
Odion Ighalo
Your score: 100
A perfect score which reflects the perfect spirit of generosity you have inside you. Infact, you are so generous some people consider it a problem. Don Baba Jay would be so proud of you.
Your score: 77
You are really great at giving even when it's not so convenient. You have your reservations when it comes to giving to certain people such as able bodied men and women who beg, entitled people, etc. But no one can fault you for that.
Your score: 44
You are generous o, but only on rare occasions. You believe no one owes you anything and so you don't owe anyone anything either. All man for himself.
Your score: 0
You and generous don't belong in the same sentence. If aka gum was a person, it'd be you. No need to feel ashamed or anything. We're sure you have your reasons.
