QUIZ: How generous are you on a scale of 0-100?
Would Don Jazzy be proud of you?
What’s the best birthday gift you ever got anyone?
Singlet and boxers
Wrist watch
Perfume
Something else.
Never got anyone anything ever.
What’s your relationship status?
Single
Engaged
Married
None of the above
What’s the highest you ever gave a beggar?
#1000
#500
#200
Less than #200
How do you feel about sharing your food?
I hate it.
I don't mind.
It depends on who I'm sharing with.
It deoends on time and day.
How much do you spend on data monthly?
Above 10k
10k
5k
Below 5k
Which of the following do you enjoy using most?
Youtube
