Mr Jude Eya spokesperson of the protesters, known as “Take it Back Movement” told newsmen that all they wanted was for Sowore to be included in the debate.

Sowore's supporters protest exclusion at debate venue

Supporters of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, on Friday staged a protest at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton Hotel venue of the vice presidential debate against his exclusion.

He said that the placards they held reflected their opinion on the matter.

Some of the placards had inscriptions, saying their struggle for fairness was a battle of no retreat, no surrender.

According to him, the protest would be sustained because the reason for exclusion of the party’s candidate was not made public.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the debate was put together by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

NAN also reports that the parties that participated were the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN); All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Some Nigerians who witnessed the debate commended the group for the initiative .

Mr Sule Isah told NAN that because of the debate, Nigerians were better informed on the various policies of the parties.

However, Mrs Mary John lamented that the candidates did not discuss the issue of security.

John said that such a pressing issue should not have been neglected and called on the group to include it in the presidential debate.

