You’re now a blogger —  Shehu Sani mocks ‘retired governor’ El-Rufai

Bayo Wahab

El-Rufai’s administration in Kaduna ended on Monday, May 29, 2023, following the inauguration of Uba Sani as the new governor of the state.

Senator Shehu Sani and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir-el-Rufai. [Punch]
In a tweet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Sani said El-Rufai is waiting for a political appointment from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after working for Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election alongside 12 others against Tinubu in 2022.

The former lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District also said the ex-governor left a huge debt profile for the people of Kaduna State to pay.

Sani, therefore, challenged El-Rufai to make public his assets by publishing the content of the form he submitted at the Code of Conduct Bureau in 2015 and 2023.

He said, "Mr Elrufai, retired Governor now back to ‘blogging on Twitter’ while waiting for political appointment from Tinubu,after working for Amaechi and surreptitiously dropping negative stories.

"You left a huge debt profile for our Children and grandchildren in Kaduna State to pay and you claimed that you NEVER STOLE from the coffers of Kaduna State. One of your stooge even claimed that you are poorer now.I dare you to make public your assets by publishing the content of the form you submitted at the Code of Conduct Bureau,both the one of 2015 and that of 2023".

Following the ceremony, the former governor on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, took to Twitter to share his experience as a governor.

In his lengthy post, El-Rufai urged Nigerian youths to sacrifice their time and resources to support the governments of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and their state governors whenever they are called upon.

