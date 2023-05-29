The sports category has moved to a new website.
Uba Sani renames road after El-Rufai in first act as new Kaduna governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Sani promised to govern the state according to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

New Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani [Twitter/@ubasanius]
New Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani [Twitter/@ubasanius]

The oath of office was administered to them by the Kaduna State chief judge, Justice Tukur Muazu, at the Murtala Mohammed Square.

In his first duty shortly after taking the oath of office, Sani renamed the entire stretch of Rabah Road after the outgone Governor Nasir El-Rifai, calling it the "Nasir El-Rufai Way".

He directed the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) to immediately effect the change of name of the 15-km road which commences from the Eastern Bypass, through Malali, the Nigerian Defence Academy, across the Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass and terminates at the Rigasa train station link road.

He said the road is the first road to link the eastern and western sectors of the city.

Governor Sani also promised to govern the state according to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and in line with his campaign promises.

He also said the safety and welfare of the people of Kaduna shall be the main focus of his administration and promised to key in and ensure that the progress of the state continues in all aspects.

He said his administration will encourage creativity among the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of the state.

He said his policies shall be people-oriented, adding that he will run all-inclusive government that will give hope to the people.

According to him, "My administration will be guided by the principle of inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity, and all citizens of Kaduna State will have equal rights, privileges and responsibilities. My government will be for all irrespective of differences.

"I will enthrone a peaceful and united Kaduna state where the safety and security of citizens will be his top priorities."

On education, Sani said Kaduna State will remain a centre of learning in the north and the country at large.

He said El-Rufai left a legacy for him to key into to ensure the progress of the state and the country.

Earlier in his remarks, El-Rufai expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna for the support given to him as governor over the last eight years, saying his administration is leaving the state better than it met it.

He said he made Kaduna State an investment destination, a place of innovation in governance reforms and a state of equal opportunities for all who call it home.

According to him, "We are leaving behind a net cash balance in our Treasury Single Account of about ₦5 billion after deductions for the payment of salaries, pensions and dues to the Local Government Councils, and US$2.05 million in our Domiciliary Account as at May 28, 2023."

He disclosed that the state has receivables as reimbursements of infrastructure and security spending from the Federal Government amounting to about ₦‎41 billion that will be paid to the state in due course.

He explained that this does not include the sums due to the State as its share of the accumulated stamp duty receipts, estimated at over ₦‎100 billion, which the incoming government will certainly receive before the end of this year.

He said Governor Sani has a huge task ahead but expressed confidence that the new governor will be luckier in the next eight years than he was in the last eight years.

He advised Sani’s team to focus on delivering results and little else.

"If you are unlucky to choose people that have no capacity, they will resort to blaming every other person for failures than the real culprits, which is the team itself. Be careful to watch out for this," he advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uba Sani renames road after El-Rufai in first act as new Kaduna governor

