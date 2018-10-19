Pulse.ng logo
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says Nigeria is on life support

Senator Murray-Bruce says Nigeria is on life support, urges Nigerians to vote for Atiku

The Senator has urged Nigerians to make a wise decision at the polls next year.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says Nigeria is on life support play Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (SilverbirdTv)

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has urged Nigerians to vote for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria's next president to arrest the nation's current slide into chaos under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@benmurraybruce) on Friday, October 19, 2018, to preach restructuring as being pushed by Atiku, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election.

Senator Murray-Bruce said Nigeria is on life support due to all the borrowings being made by the Federal Government and urged Nigerians to make a wise decision at the polls next year.

He posted, "Nigeria needs restructuring. We cannot carry on like this. Something must give or the center may no longer hold. We are currently borrowing more than what we are making. Nigeria is on life support. We must be wise and avoid death by electing a man who will restructure in 2019."

 

Atiku was elected the PDP's presidential candidate at the party's national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 7, 2018, and has selected former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate.

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between him and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

