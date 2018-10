news

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has picked former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku and Obi held a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Friday, October 12, 2018, and sources privy to the meeting have confirmed to Pulse that the two will be on the ballot next year.

An announcement is expected to be made soon.

Details later.