Tragedy as suspected bandits ambush, kill army commander in Katsina

The attack took place in Malali village, Kankara local government area, while the Major in the Nigerian Army was heading to aid local forces under attack.

Bandits intercepted his vehicle, leading to the unfortunate incident, as confirmed by trustworthy sources.

According to Leadership, a source said, “The area along Zangon Pawwa road, where Malali is located, is heavily plagued by bandit activity,” a source explained. “Security forces typically request reinforcements from the nearby Maraban Dan’Ali camp, and the Major was quick to respond.”

“Tragically, the commander was travelling in a Hilux vehicle rather than an Armoured Personnel Carrier, which may not have been available at the time. “His assailants ambushed him and fatally shot him in the head.”

It was gathered that in the process of retrieving his body, there was a violent shootout between the military and the criminals, leading to more casualties, including an officer who was wounded.

A resident described the events leading to the surprise attack, stating, “After villagers alerted the security forces of the impending threat, the personnel discharged several shots in the air. Initially, there was no return fire from the bandits, leading them to believe the area was clear. However, when the Major arrived, the bandits re-engaged and targeted him.”

A notable increase in violent events in the region has resulted in widespread evacuation from various neighbourhoods.