Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Vice-President polled in 1,532 votes to beat his closest contenders, Senate President Bukola Saraki who got 317 votes and Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal who had 693 votes

The PDP presidential primaries which started Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state rolled into Sunday, October 7, 2018.

On Friday, November 24, 2017, the former Vice-President dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as a dying party.

Brief political career

Atiku, 71, has been running for President since 1993. Atiku came third behind Babagana Kingibe and MKO Abiola in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries of 1992.

Atiku ran for the office of Governor of Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1991.

In 1998, Atiku was elected Governor of Adamawa State. He was Governor-elect when he was selected by the PDP as Olusegun Obasanjo’s running mate.

He served as Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

Only one term

In August 2018, the former Vice-President promised to rule for one term if elected for President in 2019.

Atiku also said that he is ready to sign an undertaking to prove to Nigerians that he will keep his word.

