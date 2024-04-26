APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

The APC alleges that the Kano state government hired protesters, predominantly Kwankwasiyya members, some from the North-central zone, to participate in the demonstration.

These claims were made in a statement by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the Civil Society and Support Group.

Ogenyi asserts that the protest was organised by Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, who assured the governor of his ability to oust Ganduje.

Some protesters, dissatisfied with their compensation, exposed the individuals behind the demonstration, revealing that they were promised fifty thousand naira each but only received ten thousand naira each from the organisers.

The Ganduje's Special Adviser in the statement obtained by Pulse also revealed that "some of the hired protesters, who came on Thursday in the disguise of North-central APC stakeholders, have already been identified as sponsored elements."

"We are the true APC Stakeholders in the North Central, you witnessed the leaders like Senator Ameh Ebute CON, Former Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado, Ambassador Adadu Eachi, Nentanwe Goshwe, the 2023 APC Governorship Candidate Plateau State, Prof. Salihu Ali Zaga, former Commissioner in Nasarawa State, among several others too numerous to mention on print."

While calling on security agents to be vigilant to ensure the security of lives and property, the APC chieftain said: "Some of the hired protesters also forgot that they were dressed in kwankwasiyya T-shirts and caps during the protest to the APC national secretariat, yet claimed to be members of the APC. What a dangerous move to scuttle the peace of our party."

The announcement characterised the situation as regrettable and an extreme act of desperation, urging Nigerians, particularly democracy advocates, to defend it.

The leader of the APC addressed Governor Yusuf and others in Kano who are working against Ganduje, warning them that their scheme will collapse.