ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has recently set up a panel to investigate allegations of public asset misuse, political violence, and financial mismanagement that occurred under Ganduje's administration.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje’s administration. [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]
Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje’s administration. [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]

Recommended articles

The APC alleges that the Kano state government hired protesters, predominantly Kwankwasiyya members, some from the North-central zone, to participate in the demonstration.

These claims were made in a statement by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the Special Assistant to the National Chairman of the Civil Society and Support Group.

Ogenyi asserts that the protest was organised by Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, who assured the governor of his ability to oust Ganduje.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some protesters, dissatisfied with their compensation, exposed the individuals behind the demonstration, revealing that they were promised fifty thousand naira each but only received ten thousand naira each from the organisers.

The Ganduje's Special Adviser in the statement obtained by Pulse also revealed that "some of the hired protesters, who came on Thursday in the disguise of North-central APC stakeholders, have already been identified as sponsored elements."

"We are the true APC Stakeholders in the North Central, you witnessed the leaders like Senator Ameh Ebute CON, Former Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado, Ambassador Adadu Eachi, Nentanwe Goshwe, the 2023 APC Governorship Candidate Plateau State, Prof. Salihu Ali Zaga, former Commissioner in Nasarawa State, among several others too numerous to mention on print."

While calling on security agents to be vigilant to ensure the security of lives and property, the APC chieftain said: "Some of the hired protesters also forgot that they were dressed in kwankwasiyya T-shirts and caps during the protest to the APC national secretariat, yet claimed to be members of the APC. What a dangerous move to scuttle the peace of our party."

The announcement characterised the situation as regrettable and an extreme act of desperation, urging Nigerians, particularly democracy advocates, to defend it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the APC addressed Governor Yusuf and others in Kano who are working against Ganduje, warning them that their scheme will collapse.

The APC consequently urged the EFCC and ICPC to investigate the Kano state authorities regarding the utilisation of public funds.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 dead, 2 injured in 3-storey building collapse in Kano - NEMA confirms

3 dead, 2 injured in 3-storey building collapse in Kano - NEMA confirms

Lagos NCS visits family of stampede victim, promises nonstop financial support

Lagos NCS visits family of stampede victim, promises nonstop financial support

Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

Husband appeals to I-G to find missing Police wife who went on official duty

ASUU Sokoto demands council reconfirmation, payment of allowances

ASUU Sokoto demands council reconfirmation, payment of allowances

Yahaya Bello: Charge, prosecute US school for money laundering - Sowore to EFCC

Yahaya Bello: Charge, prosecute US school for money laundering - Sowore to EFCC

Don't hide deformed kids, they can contribute to nation's growth - Expert

Don't hide deformed kids, they can contribute to nation's growth - Expert

Tragedy as suspected bandits ambush, kill army commander in Katsina

Tragedy as suspected bandits ambush, kill army commander in Katsina

Adeleke wants residents to fish out water pipeline vandals round the clock

Adeleke wants residents to fish out water pipeline vandals round the clock

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

APC uncover how Kano govt mobilises protest against Ganduje in Abuja

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yahaya Bello greeting police officers.

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga and President Tinubu [pointblanknews.com]

Tinubu made naira world’s best, what PDP failed to do in 16 years - Onanuga

600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will [The Guardian Nigeria]

Over 600,000 Nigerians are being forced to work against their will

Obi's aide denies claim of religious politics, affirms aid for all faiths [Channels TV]

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics