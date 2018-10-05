Pulse.ng logo
Saraki, Dogara protest at INEC's office over Osun election result

The PDP demanded that Adeleke be declared winner of the election over APC's Oyetola.

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki leads protest at INEC office play Senate President, Bukola Saraki leads protest at INEC office (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and many notable members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) staged a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the result of the recently-conducted Osun governorship election.

The protesters trooped to the commission's office on Friday, October 5, 2018, to demand the cancellation of the rerun election which turned the tide and ensured the victory of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

The rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after INEC declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed contestant, Senator Ademola Adeleke  (254,698 votes), of the PDP over APC's second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

In the rerun election that took place in those affected polling units on Thursday, Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

The poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke's 255,023.  INEC's Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Afuwape, declared Oyetola the winner in Osogbo

Adeleke has already kicked against the result of the election, alleging that PDP members were harassed and prevented from voting during the rerun.

He also disclosed that he has enough evidence to prove that he already won before the rerun and will take the matter to an election tribunal if he has to.

PDP's national chairman, Uche Secondus, and presidential aspirants, Aminu Tambuwal and Sule Lamido were also present at Friday's protest where they demanded that Adeleke be declared the winner of the election.

