INEC formally announces Oyetola of the APC governor-elect

Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the APC has been announced the elected Governor of Osun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Based on the votes secured in the main election and supplementary election, INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Adeola Afuwape, has declared Oyetola the winner.

63-year-old Oyetola battled Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party in a re-run to emerge the state's governor-elect.

The final results as announced by Professor Afuwape are: APC - 255, 505 votes; PDP - 255, 023; SDP - 128,053 and ADP - 49,742.

The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

According to Afuwape, total accredited voters - 775, 677; rejected votes - 47, 874; total vote cast - 769, 495; total counted votes - 721, 641.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Adeleke, over second-placed Gboyega was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

The election had instances of vote buying and was marred by violence in certain areas.

Despite his impressive performance in Saturday's election, Adeleke beat Oyetola at just one polling unit, winning 64 votes over the APC candidate's 41 in Orolu Ward 09 PU 003.

Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

When Adeleke's previous lead of 353 is added to his tally in the rerun, he's still 482 votes behind Oyetola, meaning that the APC candidate is set to be announced winner of the election.

5 quick facts about Osun state governor-elect, Oyetola

Here are five quick facts about Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, the ex-chief of staff to Gov Aregbesola and Osun governor-elect.

1. Chief of Staff to Aregbesola for 8 years

Oyetola served in Governor Rauf Aregbesola's eight-year-administration as the Chief of Staff and one of the pillars behind the administration.

In a report by TheCable, Oyetola earned favour in the sight of Ogbeni Aregbesola for working behind the scene as one of the pillars behind the governor's administration.

Though Oyetola has on several occasions denied being endorsed by Aregbesola, sources say he interfaces with the workers and has shown commitment to the continued growth of Osun state.

2. 20 years of active politics

Unknown to many political observers outside Osun state, Oyetola has been achieving political feats without attracting attention to himself since 1997.

Oyetola is said to be among the prominent Nigerians who founded the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in 1998.

The politician had remained a notable figure in the political party in Osun so much that when the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, berthed, he was one of the party's notable chieftains.

Oyetola remained in the party without contesting or seeking any position till the ACN metamorphosed to APC. He is also said to be close to Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC.

The APC flagbearer is said to have amassed supporters and a strong followership in all the 332 wards in the local governments in Osun state.

3. First time at the polls

Interestingly, Oyetola is seeking political office for the first time despite his incursion into politics in the early '90s.

Despite being in active politics for over 20 years, Oyetola has never sought for a political office; though he served in a major position in the Governor Aregbesola led administration for eight years.

Though he is contesting a political office for the first time, Oyetola is indeed prepared for the task ahead.

"I have toured every nook and cranny of this state consulting the stakeholders. I don’t discuss campaign issues with the governor," he said.

4. Oyetola turns 64 seven days after governorship election

Oyetola was born on September 29, 1954, in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area and will turn 64 exactly seven days after the Osun state governorship election scheduled for September 22, 2018.

Though Oyetola has no reason for the coincidence, he is cocksure of his victory at the polls; saying he will continue to campaign across all the local governments of the state to ensure continued good governance for the people of Osun state.

5. Certified Insurance broker

After his primary school, Oyetola attended Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo before proceeding to the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

On the campus of UNILAG, Oyetola obtained a Bachelor of science degree in insurance in 1978 and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in 1990 from the same institution.

He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

After he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Potiskum, Yobe state, in 1980, Oyetola started his career as an insurance broker with Leadway Assurance Company as an Assistant Manager.

In 1991, he founded his own company where he was the Managing Director until his appointment as chief of staff in 2011.