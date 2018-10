news

Osun State governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has received the certificate of return of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to confirm his victory in the recent gubernatorial election conducted in the state.

Oyetola received the certificate from the Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, who was acting in place of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission's office in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Oyetola defeated Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the controversial election that concluded last week.

A rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after INEC ruled the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed contestant, Senator Adeleke (254,698 votes) over second-placed Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units.

In the rerun election that took place in those affected polling units on Thursday, Oyetola won the rerun election with a difference of 835 votes as he acquired a total of 1160 votes to Adeleke's 325.

The poll closed with Oyetola winning a total 255,505 votes, 482 more votes than Adeleke's 255,023. INEC's Chief Returning Officer for the elections, Professor Joseph Afuwape, declared Oyetola the winner in Osogbo on Thursday evening.

Senator Adeleke has promised to contest the result of the election at a tribunal, noting that he has evidence that it was rigged in favour of the winner.