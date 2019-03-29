“Lagosians should prepare for better times ahead”, Sanwo-Olu roared through a malfunctioning microphone, after he received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Yaba, Lagos office of the electoral body on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Sanwo-Olu received his certificate alongside Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on a humid, sweltering day in the nation’s commercial capital.

The Governor-elect also thanked the over 40 contenders who lost to him in the March 9 election, promising them that “victory for one is a victory for all”.

Overzealous police officers

Spotting a sky blue 'agbada' (a piece of traditional clothing often worn by Southwestern Nigerians), Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat made their way into the INEC office at about 10:53am.

Thereafter, overzealous police officers went overboard, shoving journalists who wanted to make their way into the venue and preventing everyone else from coming close to the gates.

Roads around the venue were cordoned off and stern looking police officers struggled to impress.

After the event, police officers shot sporadically into the air to scare ‘area boys’ who usually besiege venues of political events to solicit money from politicians.

Thanking everyone

During the event, Sanwo-Olu offered plenty of Thank Yous to grassroots politicians and a horde of traditional dancers, godfather Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the media, members of the clergy and traditional rulers.

He promised good and inclusive governance when his reign commences.

In their remarks, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos, Mr. Sam Olumekun, and Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, National Commissioner in charge of Lagos, Ondo and Ogun States, congratulated the duo of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat and tasked them with playing their parts in reforming Nigeria’s rather clumsy electoral process.

Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Noila, who was asked to offer a brief Muslim prayer toward the end of the event, went into a long, winding sermon instead, tapering off with a song, while leaving Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat sweating profusely in the warm temperatures.

How Sanwo-Olu defeated Agbaje

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos in the 2019 elections, Sanwo-Olu scored the highest number of votes to emerge victor over his closest opponent, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 43 other candidates on the ballot.

Even though the election had been expected to be a close contest between both men, Sanwo-Olu beat Agbaje with a margin of 533,304 votes.

The former commissioner racked up 739,445 votes, winning in all 20 local governments in Lagos; with Agbaje finishing the race with 206,141 votes.